It has been more than a year since the second season of Demon Slayer was aired. But we already got news about the next season of Demon Slayer recently. As a result, the “World Tour Screenings: Demon Slayer: The Upper Ranks Gather and Onward to the Swordsmith Village” have been taking place to promote the upcoming season. The Demon Slayer Season 3 premiere movie was first released in the US, Japan, and other locations, and has already found quite a success. Now, Indian Kimetsu no Yaiba fans who have been eagerly waiting, the much-awaited Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village movie finally has a release date in India very soon now. We can’t wait to see the iconic trio of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke along with Nezuko on the big screens. So, read on to find out every information about the upcoming Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village movie release date in India.

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for the previous seasons of the Demon Slayer anime. We suggest you watch the anime or read the manga first to avoid ruining the intended experience.

While we were busy celebrating Holi, the official Twitter handle of PVR Pictures unleashed the hype train for the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village movie in India. They revealed the official release date for the Demon Slayer Season 3 movie to be March 17th, 2023.

The announcement also featured an official poster of the upcoming movie, confirming the appearances of Tanjiro, Mist and Love Hashira, and many more characters. The new Demon Slayer movie recaps episodes 10 and 11 of season 2 and also includes the premiere of season 3. Thus, making it an hour-long special movie. Seemingly unaware of this fact, many fans have caused an eruption on Twitter and Reddit, calling the movie a “scam” and “cash grab” for retelling the same story (from Season 2) for almost half of the runtime. Here's the official poster for #DemonSlayerToTheSwordsmithVillage! The movie will feature everyone's favourite characters aka Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke! Releasing in cinemas in 17 Mar 2023.

The new Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village movie will be released in India next week. But there is no word on what all cities will the movie be released in. With Demon Slayer season 3 coming in April, this movie is much-needed, as we can get the recap of the previous season, as well as learn what’s going to happen in the next season. We are in for a huge rollercoaster ride, aren’t we?

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Demon Slayer season 3 be released in India?

Yes! Of course, like all the previous seasons and this movie, season 3 of the Demon Slayer anime will be available to stream in India in April as well.

Where can I watch Demon Slayer season 3 in India?

Demon Slayer Season 3 will be available on numerous OTT platforms in India, namely Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix. We are yet to learn the streaming schedule for the same. Nonetheless, it is important to bear in mind that Funimation and Crunchyroll are usually the first anime streaming websites to release the newest anime episodes.

How many does Demon Slayer season 3 have?

The latest season of the Demon Slayer anime is estimated to have 11-12 episodes.

We are super excited to see our favorite Demon Slayer characters, along with new Upper Moon demons, on the big screen.