Dell Alienware M16 & X14 R2 Launched in India; Check out the Details

Dell has added two new laptops to its 2023 Gaming Armada lineup, the Alienware M16 and the X14 R2, in India succeeding last year’s M15 and X14, respectively. Both these laptops target intense gamers with 13th Gen Intel processors, RTX 40 series GPUs, QHD+ displays, and much more. Check out what the new Alienware laptops have to offer.

Alienware M16: Specs and Features

The Alienware M16 features a 16-inch display with up to QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. It also supports a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 3ms response rate, Dynamic Display Switching, AMD FreeSync Premium, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The display supports Dolby Vision too.

The laptop has an aluminum chassis with a dark two-tone block, Alienware’s M Series Cherry mechanical keyboard with AlienFX lighting, N-key rollover technology, and a multi-touch gesture touchpad with integrated scrolling.

Under the hood, the M16 is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel i9 13900HX series processor coupled with up to NVIDIA RTX 4080 graphics. It can pack 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 9TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. In terms of temperature management, the proprietary Alienware Cryo-tech thermal design includes the Element 31 thermal interface with an expanded vapor chamber covering both the CPU and GPU ensuring that there is zero lag and FPS drop while gaming. In total, the laptop sports 7 heat pipes and 5 vents for increased internal airflow.

Alienware M16

The laptop comes with an 86Wh battery with a 330W adapter. You also get a 1080p Full-HD 30fps IR camera for Windows Hello login, dual-array microphones, dual stereo speakers, Alienware Command Center, and much more. There’s support for 2 USB Type-C ports, 1 HDMI 2.1 Output port, 1 Global headset jack, 1 RJ-45 Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.3, and more. The laptop comes with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 out of the box. The device is available in a Dark Metallic Moon color option.

Alienware X14 R2: Specs and Features

The Alienware X14 R2 features a 14-inch 16: 10 QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response rate, Dolby Vision, Dynamic Display Switching, and 300 nits of peak brightness. The Legend 3 industrial chassis has V-rail edges so that the display can be opened with one hand. It also supports Alienware’s X Series 1-Zone AlienFX keyboard and a Precision Glass TouchPad.

Under the hood, the X14 R2 is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel i7- 13620H processor coupled with up to NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics. It can pack 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. Much like the M16, it also supports the proprietary Alienware Cryo-tech thermal design.

Alienware X14 R2

The laptop comes with an 80Wh battery with a 130W adapter and Express charging. There’s a Full HD IR web camera, with Windows Hello Login, dual speakers, Alienware Command Center, along with support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.3, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port with PowerShare, 1 HDMI 2.1 port, and 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports. The laptop comes with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 out of the box. The Alienware X14 R2 is available in a Lunar Silver color option.

Price and Availability

The Alienware M16 starts at Rs 1,84,990 and the X14 R2 has a starting price of Rs 2,06,990. Both laptops are up for sale starting today via Dell’s official website, Dell Exclusive Stores, Amazon, and Dell-authorized large retailers.

Buy Dell Alienware M16 and X14 R2 via Dell website

Feature image: Dell Alienware X14 R2