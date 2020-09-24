Dell has today launched the G7 gaming laptop in India. The G7 15 comes in a sleek design that offers increased airflow and a thin origami hinge that looks kinda cool. The laptop is aimed at gamers who want a sleek laptop with high-end hardware.

The laptop comes in a black colour which Dell calls Mineral Black, with iridescent silver accents. It features 4-zone customisable RGB keyboard, and 12-zone lighting on its thin 18.3mm chassis to appeal to RGB enthusiasts.

The laptop features a 15-inch anti-glare Full HD display with a 300Hz refresh rate. It offers a brightness level of 300 nits and uses Dell’s Nahimic 3D audio for gamers with intuitive audio and voice controls, and audio recon sound tracking for a more immersive experience.

Under the hood, the laptop comes with 10th-gen Core i7 and Core i9 processors paired with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2933MHz. For graphics, you get either the RTX 2060 or RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 6GB and 8GB GDDR6 memory respectively. There’s also a 1TB PCIe SSD for fast storage.

In terms of ports, you get plenty of options as well. There are three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 2-in-1 SD card slot, one Thunderbolt 3 port, one Mini DisplayPort, an RJ-45 ethernet port, HDMI 2.0, and a headphone/mic combo jack. The laptop also features Killer Wireless 2×2 WiFi ac, and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity. There’s no WiFi 6 support here, which is something you should be aware of in case you’re using a WiFi 6 router and were hoping to reap the benefits of WiFi ax with your gaming laptop. The laptop also comes with an 86Wh battery.

Dell has priced the G7 15 at ₹1,61,990 for the Core i7 variant, and ₹2,07,990 for the Core i9 variant. It’s noteworthy that both these variants come with 16GB RAM and you will have to configure the laptop with 32GB memory as an option by paying extra.

