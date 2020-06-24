In addition to its Alienware lineup, Dell has been making some serious moves under its own brand name in the gaming space. The company has now unveiled the new Dell G7 gaming laptop, complete with a new design, latest 10th-Gen Intel Core processors, and Nvidia GPUs.

Dell G7 Specs and Features

Dell appears to have taken some design inspiration from its recent Alienware products. You will still find a center hinge that gives this laptop its iconic look but there’s now a colored LED on the front (same as some Alienware laptops). Dell G7 is now slightly thinner, has slimmer bezels, and a more premium design overall.

Dell G7 is available in two screen sizes – 15.6-inches and 17-inches. We do not have any information on the latter’s available options. But, the 15.6-inch variant boasts a 1920 x 1080 resolution and up to 300Hz refresh rate. There’s a 4K OLED variant with a 60Hz refresh rate as well.

Under the hood, Dell G7 is powered by up to an overclocked 10th-Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super based on the Max-Q design (17-inch variant). The 15-inch variant includes up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. This is coupled with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD storage.

Dell G7 also includes a 4-zone RGB keyboard, which is better than a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard. I would always prefer per-key RGB lighting though. As for the ports, you will have 2x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 2x USB 2.0 port, 1x USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.0, mini Display port, RJ45 Ethernet port, and even an SD card reader.

Even the battery is customizable and you can get up to an 86WHr battery with the 15-inch variant and up to 97WHr with the 17-inch variant.

Price and Availability

Both the 15-inch and 17-inch Dell G7 variants are priced starting at $1,429 (around Rs. 1,08,000) in the US. The 17-inch variant is already up for sale while the 15-inch variant will be available to buy on June 29.