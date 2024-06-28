New Deadpool 3 Teaser Confirms Tyler Mane’s Sabertooth

Just when we think Deadpool and Wolverine cannot surprise us anymore, they decide to drop a new trailer or clip or whatever you wanna call it and prove us wrong. A clip for Deadpool 3 was released today and it confirmed that Tyler Mane’s Sabertooth will appear in Deadpool 3. He will be returning back to the role after almost 24 years and us fans are as hyped as it gets for it.

In this new clip, we see that when Wolverine asks “Who’s next” a huge dude jumps from a platform and voila, it is none other than Tyler Mane as Sabertooth appearing in Deadpool 3. A long time back when some set images from Deadpool and Wolverine were leaked, there was a figure who people speculated to be Sabertooth. However, the images were said to be fake and the speculations were crushed.

Now, with this clip, it has been proved that he is there which makes me think who else, whose appearance in the movie is being denied will get a cameo in Deadpool 3. There were also some images of Cyclopse appearing in the movie and now, I am in conflict if the images which were said to be fake are fake or not.

Taking into consideration all the cameos that have been confirmed for Deadpool 3, I am pretty sure that this movie is going to be an absolute banger and I can’t wait to find out who else is going to show up in the movie. Well, I guess we will find out on July 26, 2024, and till then, stay tuned!