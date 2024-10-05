How Cursor AI Editor Made Coding Easier For Me

The popular AI code editor, Cursor, is surely meant for developers, but it’s also helping a novice coder like me to get started with new programming languages. Yes, I have done my fair bit of web programming during college, but I was not familiar with Python at all. Now, as a writer, I occasionally play with some scripts or tinker with Python code at best.

So with the release of Cursor, I was curious if it could help me with an old Python project. Last year, I wrote a Python tutorial on how to train an AI chatbot on a custom database using OpenAI’s API and LangChain. I was wondering if Cursor could migrate my code to Gemini’s API and remove the LangChain dependency completely.

To my surprise, Cursor, powered by Claude 3.5 Sonnet, successfully removed LangChain and OpenAI dependencies. Of course, it resulted in multiple errors, but after three rounds of code fixing, it resolved all errors. I had to simply paste the errors and ask for assistance. And the Composer window quickly made relevant changes to the code.

Finally, I ran the Python code, and it worked like a charm. The Gradio interface was up and running without any issues. It even correctly added the Gemini 1.5 Flash endpoint and removed some UTF errors. Not to mention, it referred to Gemini’s latest documentation to find a way to create and store the embeddings.

All in all, I am very impressed with Cursor, especially when it’s powered by the Claude 3.5 Sonnet model. It’s arguably the best AI model right now for coding, besides the OpenAI o1 model. Surely, the new ChatGPT Canvas feature can also improve your code with revisions and bug fixes, but Cursor offers an integrated environment with a compiler.

So if you are a developer looking for a powerful AI code editor, I would strongly recommend using Cursor. As for beginners, Cursor can help you with code, but deployment is another skill to learn. For now, all I can say is that you must have a cursory knowledge of programming to start using Cursor.