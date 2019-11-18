Days ahead of the official unveil of ColorOS 7 on November 20th, Oppo has released a couple of teaser videos of its upcoming custom Android ROM, revealing some of its cool new features. One of those will be a so-called ‘Focus Mode’ that promises to help users improve their sleep pattern by letting them schedule do-not-disturb timeframes.

The videos also suggest that the upcoming ROM will be better optimized for gaming with new GPU acceleration features that would increase frame rates and resolution without taxing the CPU cores. The company also promised that the upcoming update would bring an overall better-optimized OS with enhanced efficiency and a more intuitive interface for Oppo and Realme devices.

The videos don’t seem to have revealed much more about ColorOS 7, but we should get all the details at the official launch event in a couple of days’ time. We also believe that the company will reveal at least a preliminary roadmap for the rollout of its new software. We expect most of the recent Oppo devices to get the update, but we can’t be certain of that without an official confirmation from the company.

In case you’re a Realme user, however, you might still have to wait a while longer to get the update on your device, given that the company is planning to roll out a custom version of ColorOS to Realme phones, as announced by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth, earlier this year. Either way, we don’t have to wait much longer, as we should get more details this Wednesday before getting the full lowdown at the ColorOS 7 India launch on November 26.