CMF by Nothing Announces Pre-Order Sale and Reveals Product Details

CMF by Nothing recently revealed the launch date for its first-ever products and a few days before this, announced a pre-order sale for them. Plus, it has shared some details about the upcoming smartwatch, earbuds, and a GaN charger. Here’s what to expect.

CMF by Nothing Blind Drop Sale

Nothing’s CMF sub-brand has announced the Blind Drop pre-order sale, which will provide you with early access to its upcoming products. The sale will go live on September 25 on Flipkart, a day before the official launch day.

You will just have to pay Rs 500 to get the pre-order pass and get benefits worth Rs 1,000. There will be a special launch price for those who pre-order any of the CMF products and a Rs 500 voucher, which can used for any further Nothing or CMF products. Plus, you will get early delivery and access before the general availability begins.

It has also been revealed that CMF will launch the Watch Pro, the Buds Pro, and the Power 65W GaN charger. This is something that was leaked earlier too. The CMF Watch Pro is confirmed to feature a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits of brightness. It is also expected to support Bluetooth Calling, inbuilt multi-system GPS, a number of health features, up to 13 days of battery life, and an IP68 rating. It could be priced under Rs 5,000.

The CMF Buds Pro will support 45dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and might bring along 10mm drivers and up to 11 hours of battery life. The TWS could be priced at Rs 3,500. As for the GaN charger, it will support 65W fast charging and could come with a compact design. It could cost you around Rs 3,000.

Since a few days are left before CMF introduces its first products, it would be best for us to wait until then and see how these products shape up. As revealed earlier, these are meant to provide a quality experience at a much more affordable price. We will keep you posted with the details, so, stay tuned. Are you excited about the new CMF by Nothing products? Let us know in the comments below.