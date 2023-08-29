CMF by Nothing Smartwatch and Earbuds Details Leaked

Earlier this month, Nothing announced its CMF sub-brand, which is set to unveil its first smartwatch and TWS earbuds later this year. While we are yet to get proper details on this, we have got some information on these products and even the rumored GaN charger. Check out the details right below.

CMF by Nothing Products Leaked

Based on leaked product images (shared by TechLeaksZone on X, formerly Twitter), it is revealed that the CMF sub-brand will launch a smartwatch, a pair of earbuds, and a GaN adaptor on September 26 in India. These products will be targeting a much more affordable price point, which will “serve to bridge the gap in the value segment with better quality products that offer a clean and timeless design.”

All of them are seen adapting the orange color tone, which could be vital to the brand’s identity, much like a semi-transparent design is for Nothing.

The smartwatch could be called the Watch Pro and might share a resemblance with the Apple Watch. It is said to arrive with an ‘ultra large‘ AMOLED square display spanning 1.96 inches, along with support for Bluetooth Calling with the AI noise reduction feature. We can expect support for inbuilt multi-system GPS.

The smartwatch might see the presence of a number of health sensors to track the heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and more, along with over 100 sports, up to 13 days of battery life, an IP68 rating, and more. It could be priced at Rs 4,500 to take on the likes of boAt, Fire-Boltt, and more affordable wearable brands in the country.

Coming to the earbuds, they could be called the Buds Pro and have an in-ear design. Expect to see 45dB ANC support, Dynamic bass, 10mm drivers, and up to 11 hours of playback time. These could be priced at around Rs 3,500. The GaN charger could support 65W fast charging and a 3.-in-1 compact design. We can expect it to be compatible with a wider range of products and could cost you around Rs 3,000. This is slightly pricey, especially for a new offering. We shall see how this pans out! BREAKING: CMF by Nothing products Leaked with banners



— Tech and Leaks (@TechLeaksZone) August 28, 2023

The new CMF products will be made available CMF.tech website. One thing to note is that Nothing is yet to make things official and we can expect details to start coming in soon. Given Nothing’s history of releasing information constantly, updates on the CMF products might follow the same. We will keep you posted on this, so, stay tuned. Also, are you excited about new products from Nothing’s sub-brand? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.