CMF by Nothing Confirms the Launch Date of Its First Products

Last month, Nothing announced its sub-brand, CMF, and revealed that its first products will be launched this year. Now, we finally have a launch date and this will happen this month. Have a look at what to expect.

CMF by Nothing Products Launching Soon

CMF by Nothing has revealed that its first smartwatch and TWS will launch in India on September 26 at 2:30 pm. The list will also include accessories. The idea of this sub-brand is to provide quality products with good looks to more people and hence, these will be more accessible in terms of the price.

The CMF-branded products are confirmed to be made available via Flipkart (Nothing’s usual e-commerce partner), Myntra, and select offline stores like Vijay Sales.

While we don’t have a lot of confirmed details regarding these products, a recent leak did give us some insight. It is said that we will see a GaN charger, along with the alleged Watch Pro and the Buds Pro. All three of them could be hued in orange, which is the shade CMF has chosen. We might see some Nothing-proprietary aesthetics but there’s no official word on this.

The Watch Pro is expected to have a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling support, and inbuilt multi-system GPS. There could be a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and more for health tracking, along with multiple sports modes. Plus, it could have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and might be priced at around Rs 4,500.

The Buds Pro might support 45dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 10mm drivers, up to 11 hours of playback time, and the ‘ultra bass technology,’ among other things. The earbuds could be priced at Rs 3,500. As for the GaN charger, it is likely to support 65W fast charging and have a 3-in-1 design with scope for wider compatibility. This might cost you Rs 3,000.

Nothing’s CMF has also introduced the first CMF Community Review Program, which invites content creators to use its products before they reach people and share their feedback on the same. The applications are now open and you can apply here.

That said, we still lack official information regarding the first CMF by Nothing products and will have to wait until September 26 for a better idea. Stay tuned for further updates. Also, are you excited about the new CMF devices? Do let us know in the comments below.