CMF Buds and Neckband Pro Launching in India on March 5

Nothing’s budget-oriented sub-brand CMF is set to release two new products as part of its wearables catalog, alongside the launch of Nothing Phone (2a). The first one is the CMF Neckband Pro and the second is the CMF Buds.

Both of these wearables were teased in a community update earlier. As the launch nears, we’ll learn more about what we will get in the CMF neckband and TWS earbuds.

First, let’s talk about the Neckband Pro. It will come with five separate mics for AI noise cancellation during calls. This will help the neckband to achieve up to 50db hybrid ANC, which will be a first in its category, according to the brand.

Meanwhile, the CMF Buds will come with a large 12.4mm bio-fibre and custom TPU driver. This is certainly bigger than the 10 mm liquid crystal polymer (LCP) and polyurethane (PU) bass driver in the Buds Pro.

Both devices will feature Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 delivering the extra oomph for bass lovers. It will have five adjustable bass levels that you can set from the Nothing X companion app. The final design of the two products is still wrapped under curtains. However, given the track record, we will be seeing some high-quality products from CMF.

These devices will be launching alongside the Nothing Phone (2a) on March 5, 2024. They will be available to buy from Flipkart. Their prices are still a mystery but should be priced competitively to keep up with the competition in the sub-Rs 3,000 price segment.

While the first lineup of CMF products did not impress me, I am excited to try out the Neckband Pro and Buds when they come out. Are you excited to try out these products? Share your opinions in the comments below.