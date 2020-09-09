Indian tech start-up, Cloud TV, has announced a customized smart TV operating platform based on Android TV. The eponymous custom OS comes with a built-in app store with popular apps, content discovery, a recommendation engine and more. It also has a unified launcher, and will soon come with built-in Amazon Alexa. “The Cloud TV OS offers end-to-end customization possibilities for all Android-based Smart TVs (and is) compatible with all Android-based OEM/ODMs”, said the company in an official press release.

The Cloud TV app store comes with a whole host of partnered streaming apps, including Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Voot, SunNXT, JioCinema, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, Hungama Play, Shemaroo, YuppTV, Movie Box, DocuBay, EpicOn, Bloomberg, The Quint, Home Veda, Aptoide and more.

It also comes with a content discovery engine that the company claims can analyze and curate “thousands of hours of globally trending digital content like Movies, Trailers, TV shows, Documentaries, Music, Kids’ entertainment, Spiritual content and apps from legally licensed sources”. All these are available on the internet on a free, premium or freemium basis, and can be available for viewing on Cloud TV devices.

The OS also offers OEMs multiple options to customize the launcher, including personalized brand logo, color and launcher themes. Other possible customization options include hotkey integrations on the TV remote for partnered apps and services. Finally, the company claims that the OS has been designed specifically to cater to Indian OEMs and audiences, and comes with all the safety and security features one can expect from a modern smart TV operating system. You can check out more info on the official Cloud TV website.