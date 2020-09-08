With content becoming increasingly more important in the Indian broadband market, Airtel has announced a partnership with VOOT to bring more premium shows and movies to its Xstream platform. As part of the partnership, Airtel customers will be able to access premium VOOT content across multiple screens. In a press release on Tuesday, the telco claimed that the tie-up has enabled Airtel Xstream to add more than 10,000 movies & shows, as well as hundreds of Live TV channels.

Announcing the tie-up, the head of content business and partnerships at Bharti Airtel, Nupur Chaturvedi, said that the partnership will enable the company to offer better digital entertainment to its subscribers. “We are on a mission to deliver best-in-class digital entertainment experience to our users and make Airtel Xstream app the go to destination for India’s entertainment needs. We are thrilled to partner with VOOT and bring their premium video content to our users”, she said.

Following the tie-up, Airtel Xstream users can expect to access a whole host of original shows from VOOT, as well as new episodes of popular TV serials from Colors, MTV India and other Viacom-18 networks. This includes shows like Splitsvilla, MTV Roadies, Naagin, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Choti Sarrdaarni, Bahu Begum, Bepannah and the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Folks looking for English-language content can look forward to shows like Feet Up with Stars, Work it Up with Sophie, BFF’s with Vogue, VH1 Inside Access with Miss Malini, Urban Wanderers and Trend Setters and more. Alongside all of the above, viewers can also expect regional language shows in Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil, said the press release.