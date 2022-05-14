Check out Samsung’s Upcoming Slidable and Multi-Rollable Phone Prototypes Right Here!

While Samsung prepares to release its next-gen foldable smartphones in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4, the Korean giant recently showed off its flexible OLED display prototypes as part of its SID 2022 Display Week event. These include many kinds of foldable, rollable, and other types of displays, suggesting that a rollable smartphone could be launched soon. So, let’s take a closer look at Samsung Display’s future products and the devices that will feature them.

Samsung Shows Foldable, Slidable OLED Displays at SID 2022

Samsung’s display division Samsung Display recently shared an official promo video on its YouTube channel, showcasing multiple kinds of foldable and slidable display prototypes on which the company is currently working. The company showed off the prototype foldable, rollable, and slidable displays featured on various kinds of mobile-cum-tablet devices. You can check out the video right below.

Now, other than standard OLED foldable displays, Samsung Display showcased its new Slidable Flex display. It is primarily a slidable display that we have seen on TCL’s concept phones and Xiaomi’s patents. However, what’s unique is the fact that Samsung’s version can slide out in both landscape and vertical orientation, depending on the use case. You can check out the Slidable Flex display in action in the above video at the 0:29-mark.

This Slidable Flex display could feature in future Galaxy Z Flip or Z Fold devices, providing users the option to get a taller or a wider screen on-demand. Although it is worth mentioning that it is still in the prototype stage and might take Samsung some time to bring this new type of foldable phone commercially available in the market. There are chances that the company might introduce a new product line in addition to the Z-branded foldables.

Other than this, Samsung showed off several multi-foldable devices at SID 2022 that could truly revolutionize the way we use smartphones and tablets. All the display prototypes are shown in the video attached above. So do check out all of them and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.