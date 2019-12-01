5G is the new buzzword in the tech industry. Smartphone brands are adding support for 5G in their smartphones to be future-ready and major countries are striving to implement 5G on a large scale as soon as possible. With that said, have you ever wondered how far the connectivity of 5G has reached so far?

Well, you have come to the right place. Popular internet speed test platform Ookla has added a 5G Map on its website to list all the regions where 5G has gained support.

“The interactive Ookla 5G Map tracks 5G rollouts in cities across the globe. Updated weekly from verified public sources and Ookla data”, states Ookla on its website.

At the time of writing this article, Ookla’s 5G map lists 1444 5G deployments from 95 5G operators across the globe. These deployments are further classified into “Commercial Availability”, “Limited Availability”, and “Pre-Release.

The website allows you to filter these deployments so that you can easily find the commercial 5G deployments in and around your region. Cool, right?

Notably, 1250 of the 1444 5G deployments are available for commercial usage while 29 deployments are accessible only to select customers. 165 pre-release deployments are also present, which are currently undergoing testing and are not available to customers yet.

In case your 5G-supported region is not included in the map, you may request adding your region by sending details including the deployment type and relevant proof here.

As Huawei’s rotating chairman Guo Ping says, 5G will be the “new electricity” in the years to come. So, are you ready to embrace 5G technology? Let us know in the comments.

Check-out Ookla 5G Map