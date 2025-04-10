ChatGPT Now Remembers Everything You Told It About Your Interests

OpenAI is rolling out improved memory on ChatGPT to make the AI chatbot more personal and engaging. ChatGPT can now remember more of your past chats so you don’t have to repeat yourself often. While ChatGPT already had memory support, it only referenced ‘saved memories’. Now, with the improved memory support, it can reference all of your past chats.

As a result, you will see more personalized responses on ChatGPT. In addition, it adapts based on your personal interests and preferences. The improved memory feature may seem like a small addition, but it has huge potential to make ChatGPT a very personal and useful AI companion over time.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says, “this is a surprisingly great feature imo, and it points at something we are excited about: ai systems that get to know you over your life, and become extremely useful and personalized.“

New conversations will feel much more relevant as ChatGPT will know you better, and the responses will be tailored to your liking. By the way, if you have privacy concerns, you can turn off the memory feature in settings altogether. You can also use the Temporary Chat feature in case you don’t want ChatGPT to remember a particular conversation.

The improved memory feature is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users, starting today. However, users in the EEA, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein will have to wait to get access to the new feature. ChatGPT Team, Enterprise, and Edu users will get the new feature in the coming weeks.