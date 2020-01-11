A couple of days back at CES 2020, L’Oréal announced Perso – an AI-powered makeup system that takes beauty personalization to the next level. We’re looking at a 6.5-inch device with a detachable mirror lid capable of seamlessly replicating and personalizing skincare and cosmetic routines.

“We know that customization relies on information about your unique skin and personal preferences as well as your environment; this technology accounts for that. Perso uses AI to optimize the formulas and actually gets smarter as you use it.”, said Guive Balooch, Head of L’Oréal’s Technology Incubator in a prepared statement.

Perso personalizes skincare formulas in four steps. Firstly, you’re required to capture a selfie through Perso’s mobile app. The photo is fed into L’Oréal‘s ModiFace AI that analyzes your skin and checks for distinct skin conditions like deep wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, and pore visibility.

The system uses geolocation data to assess the environmental conditions in your area so that it can suggest the skincare formula that works best in the place you live in. Perso takes various environmental factors including weather, temperature, pollen, UV index, and humidity into account.

You are then asked to enter concerns you aim to address with this skincare routine. This section would be subjective and could vary based on your priorities. For instance, a person would be concerned with dark spots over fine lines while the vice-versa could hold true for another. You can also enter the preferred texture and hydration-levels to further fine-tune the formula.

The app compiles all these inputs and offers you the best possible skincare routine. It even offers separate formulas for using in the morning and evening. The best part of Perso, however, is that it will allow you to choose lipstick shades that match your outfit and link your social media accounts to easily recreate a fashion influencer’s look. The product will be available sometime in 2021.