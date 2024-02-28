Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Launches on March 21

The wait for Call of Duty fans to enjoy Warzone on mobile is coming to an end. After a year full of testing the game in select regions, Activision has today shared the release date for COD Warzone Mobile via a reveal trailer. According to the trailer, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will be launched worldwide on March 21, 2024.

Image Courtesy: Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Features

COD Warzone Mobile will be available on both iOS and Android. The game will be free-to-play and feature the Verdansk and Rebirth Island maps at launch.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will also feature a shared cross-progression. This progression will work across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (review) and Warzone on PC and console. The shared progression will carry forward your battle pass XP gain from across the platforms on the same Call of Duty account.

Image Courtesy: Activision

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will feature the 120-player Verdansk map. The map will also have the Verdansk Gulag, in which you must eliminate an enemy player to redeploy into the match if you are eliminated. The 48-player Rebirth Island is also available with Resurgence rules. This will allow you to freely resurrect as long as one of your friends is alive.

Apart from battle royale maps, Warzone Mobile will have classic COD maps, including Shipment, Scrapyard, and Shoot House. These maps will be available for game modes like Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, and Domination, among other multiplayer Call of Duty modes.

Multiplayer gameplay from Warzone Mobile almost looks as good as all the other Call of Duty games that release on console these days 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PCggS35Zid— ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 25, 2024

Early gameplay footage of the game looks smooth and full of detailed visuals. Along with gameplay content, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will have tons of customization options. The game will include controller support similar to the Call of Duty Mobile game. There will also be a bunch of adjustment options for HUD, virtual joysticks, and performance or graphics modes.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was in a limited-release phase in countries such as Australia, Chile, Norway, Sweden, Germany, and Malaysia for the past year. While there were ways to play the COD: Warzone Mobile using some tricks, the game was majorly unavailable.

Warzone Mobile already has 50 million pre-registrations from players worldwide. With a successful 100 million downloads on Call of Duty Mobile, Activision aims to build a similar player base for the Warzone Mobile game.

According to Activision, they have been working on all kinds of bugs and content-related updates during this playtest. As per reports, Activision said,

“This time spent with our Limited Release players has proven invaluable with dozens of major updates, thousands of bugs fixed, and new content and features added..”

You can pre-register right now on the COD: Warzone website. Activision will reward you with a skin, weapon blueprint, vinyl, and an emblem to use in the game at launch. To claim the reward, you will have to register before the 21st March release date.

With the launch date reveal of Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, I cannot wait to land in Verdansk on my Android phone. What are your thoughts? Do you think the mobile version will perform better than COD Modern Warfare 3? Let us know in the comments below.