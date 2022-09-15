Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Announced; Will Arrive in 2023

While COD enthusiasts on PC and console are gearing up to jump into Warzone 2.0 later this year, Activision is bringing its popular battle royale experience to a new platform. Officially announced at the COD Next event, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is coming to your Android and iOS device very soon. The original Warzone experience has been ported over to mobile devices, and here’s all you need to know.

COD Warzone Mobile Details Revealed

Warzone Mobile: Verdansk Map is Back!

Warzone 2.0 will bring a new map and unique new features to players on PC and console, while the much-loved Verdansk map and all the original Warzone mechanics are making their way to mobile. It will include all your favorite drop spots like TV Station. Stadium, Prison, Downtown, and more.

So, how many players do you think will drop on this map and battle it out to be the last man standing?

Well, Warzone initially started with up to 150 players, but the number has since been decreased to 120 players, especially across Caldera queues. COD Warzone Mobile will follow this trend and launch with support for up to 120 players in one match. But, unlike other mobile BR games like Apex Mobile or PUBG, Warzone Mobile will not match you against AI. Instead, you will be matched with 119 real-world players for a satisfying experience.

You can check out the gameplay trailer for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile right here:

COD Warzone Mobile Gameplay Details

Now, the developer did not reveal all of the game mechanics and granular features on stage at the COD Next event. However, we know a few things about who’s developing the game and what are some of the features we can expect to be in store here.

As per the official blog post, Warzone Mobile is being co-developed by “teams from Activision Shanghai Studio, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Solid State Studios.” Coming to the gameplay, it will be pretty much the same as you have seen on PC. The Verdansk map will see you drive vehicles and aircrafts, take on contracts to earn money, use buy stations for supplies, and more.

And for those wondering if COD Warzone will have a Gulag system in place or not, well, it will. You will be able to enter the Gulag once you get taken out for a second chance to join the fight with your team. You will redeploy into the match if you win. Moreover, you will have similar weapon loadouts and operators as the new Warzone 2.0 title.

Also, we will see a lot of new mechanics revolving around cross-progression. Thanks to a new unified Call of Duty technology, you will be able to have shared experience across COD titles. What this means is that your battle pass progress, operator unlocks, friend lists, and all other things will be shared across COD PC and mobile.

All of the existing gameplay elements and new features will be paired with exclusive mobile-specific events, custom map and mode playlists, and other content.

Now, many of you must be wondering – What is the release date for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile? Well, Activision has confirmed that the COD Warzone Mobile game will officially launch for all Android and iOS users globally in 2023. The game is currently in the alpha stage, and the developer did not share any timeline for beta tests. So, stay tuned for more information.

How to Pre-Register for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile

With the announcement of COD Warzone Mobile, the developer has opened pre-registrations for interested users on Android. You simply need to click on the Google Play Store link right here and tap the “Pre-register” button. This grants you the opportunity to be invited to closed beta tests in the future as well. The developer has also shared a reward tracker, which includes cosmetics, based on the number of pre-registrations.

Though Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will also release on iPhone alongside Android devices, there is no pre-registration info available right now. We will share updates as and when we hear more about an iOS beta test or official release. That said, are you excited to try out Call of Duty Warzone Mobile and see how it differs from the existing COD Mobile title? What are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below.