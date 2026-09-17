New Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Trailer Teases Mads Mikkelsen as Main Antagonist

As we approach the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Infinity Ward released a brand-new campaign trailer at Tokyo Game Show 2026. The new campaign trailer revealed famed actor Mads Mikkelsen as the game’s antagonist and an intense conflict between Price and Ghost.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will feature the darkest campaign in the franchise’s history yet. As teased earlier, Captain Price is on the run from his former teammates. Due to the clash of ideologies, Ghost and Gaz are given the task of capturing or killing their former captain.

Moreover, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s main antagonist, The Archer, is revealed to be none other than Mads Mikkelsen. The Danish actor is well-known for his iconic villain roles, and he has already played the renowned antagonist Cliff Unger in Death Stranding. You can check out the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 trailer.

Image Credit: Infinity Ward (via X/@CallofDuty)

On the other hand, the new trailer also provides a glimpse of rising tensions in South Korea. North Private Park Hyun Jun (played by Young Mazino) and his squad risk their lives for their country in the fight against North Korea after it launches a full-scale invasion of South Korea.

With a Price vs. Ghost showdown, the arrival of Mads Mikkelsen, and an intense war between North and South Korea, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has the potential to deliver one of the most memorable campaigns in the Call of Duty games‘ history.

Furthermore, Infinity Ward has confirmed that players who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will get Early Access to the game’s campaign starting October 16, 2026. Early access isn’t exclusive to Vault Edition owners; it is available to both Standard and Vault Edition owners on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

If you haven’t pre-ordered the game yet, then check out our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 pre-order guide to pick the right edition for you. That said, let us know your thoughts about the latest Modern Warfare 4 trailer in the comments below.