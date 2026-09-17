Home > News > New Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Trailer Teases Mads Mikkelsen as Main Antagonist

New Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Trailer Teases Mads Mikkelsen as Main Antagonist

Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
Mads Mikkelsen in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4
Image Credit: Infinity Ward
In Short
  • Infinity Ward has released a brand-new trailer for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 campaign at Tokyo Game Show.
  • Mads Mikkelsen is revealed to be playing the game's antagonist, The Archer.
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches on October 23, 2026.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

As we approach the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Infinity Ward released a brand-new campaign trailer at Tokyo Game Show 2026. The new campaign trailer revealed famed actor Mads Mikkelsen as the game’s antagonist and an intense conflict between Price and Ghost.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will feature the darkest campaign in the franchise’s history yet. As teased earlier, Captain Price is on the run from his former teammates. Due to the clash of ideologies, Ghost and Gaz are given the task of capturing or killing their former captain.

Moreover, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s main antagonist, The Archer, is revealed to be none other than Mads Mikkelsen. The Danish actor is well-known for his iconic villain roles, and he has already played the renowned antagonist Cliff Unger in Death Stranding. You can check out the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 trailer.

Captain Price in CoD MW4
Image Credit: Infinity Ward (via X/@CallofDuty)

On the other hand, the new trailer also provides a glimpse of rising tensions in South Korea. North Private Park Hyun Jun (played by Young Mazino) and his squad risk their lives for their country in the fight against North Korea after it launches a full-scale invasion of South Korea.

With a Price vs. Ghost showdown, the arrival of Mads Mikkelsen, and an intense war between North and South Korea, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has the potential to deliver one of the most memorable campaigns in the Call of Duty games‘ history.

Furthermore, Infinity Ward has confirmed that players who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will get Early Access to the game’s campaign starting October 16, 2026. Early access isn’t exclusive to Vault Edition owners; it is available to both Standard and Vault Edition owners on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

If you haven’t pre-ordered the game yet, then check out our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 pre-order guide to pick the right edition for you. That said, let us know your thoughts about the latest Modern Warfare 4 trailer in the comments below.

Related Articles
COD Halloween Update Brings Doom Slayer to Black Ops 7 and Warzone, Out September 17
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 8, 2026
All Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Game Modes
Ajith Kumar Sep 7, 2026
All Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Maps
Ajith Kumar Sep 7, 2026
Full Xbox Disc-to-Digital Games List
Ajith Kumar Sep 2, 2026
#Tags
featured
Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...