Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 beta patch notes for week 1 has now been released and it comes with a lot of attention. Before you jump into the game, you need to check these notes as some requirements may prevent you from joining the online mode. Here are the full patch notes for you to have a look.

Key Highlights of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Beta Patch Notes

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 beta patch notes are here and they reveal many details. From the number of maps being available, to PC requirements for running the online beta, there is a lot to know before you jump into the game later today. Here are all the key highlights of the COD MW4 beta patch notes:

Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 requirement : Players need to enable Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 to play the online mode.

: Players need to enable Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 to play the online mode. Maps and Modes : Four maps, six modes, and four playlist are available.

: Four maps, six modes, and four playlist are available. Weapons : Weekend 1 will give access to 14 weapons.

: Weekend 1 will give access to 14 weapons. Attachments: Unlocked attachments can be used in all supported weapons.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Beta Patch Notes: Maps, Modes, and Playlist

The COD MW4 beta patch notes mention the number of maps, modes, and playlist. Here is a quick overview:

Maps:

Rooftops

Silkworm

Transit 213

Kill Block

Modes:

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Hardpoint

Kill Confirmed

Mobility Course

Kill Block 10v10 Gunfight

Featured Playlist:

Quick Play (Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed)

Open Moshpit (Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed)

Kill Block

Mobility Course

Mobility Course

To help players understand COD MW4 movement, the beta will have the Mobility Course. This area is a place for players to learn, experiment, and master the movement in the game. So make sure to spend some time in their before jumping right into the game.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Beta Patch Notes: Weapons and Kill Streaks

Weekend 1 will give access to 14 weapons.

Upgrade guns at Gunsmith and enhance weapons using Apex Attachments.

Weapon progression to cut down redundant attachment grinding. Attachments you’ve already earned can be used on other guns as well.

Recommended attachments to try out: Han 86: Transforms into the Han X20 Skybreaker. Mounts to the top of the receiver and allows the platform to deploy 20mm airburst rounds which detonate at a specified distance. The X-58 Nyx: Becomes the X-58 Void. It is the ultimate stealth platform, as it hides enemy death markers and obfuscates the directional hit indicators of its targets. Taking a Domination Flag, holding a Hardpoint, or planting the Data Spike all contribute to your Killstreak Meter.

A kill still counts as a point no matter what mode you’re in COD MW4 killstreak system.

COD MW4 Beta Patch Notes: Progression & Rewards

Every Multiplayer match earns XP towards Player Level, unlocking additional gameplay content as the player progresses through Beta.

During Weekend 1, the level cap is Level 20.

In Weekend 2 of the open beta, the cap increases to Level 30.

Weekend 2 will have additional Weapons, Equipment, Perks, Killstreaks, and rewards.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Beta Patch Notes: PC Requirement

PC players must have TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot enabled to play the Modern Warfare 4 Beta online.

If either feature is disabled, you won’t be able to play the Beta online.

Run the Call of Duty Secure Attestation Wizard before jumping in to verify whether the PC meets the required security standards.

Feedback and Live Issues

4x optics may display incorrectly while aiming down sights.

The loadout selection screen may remain visible after a match begins.

When observing other players transition from slide to sprint, there may be animation timing discrepancies.

Joining a party may lead to a “Press A to Start” or black screen when accessing the Quick Nav.

Quick Draw attachments may cause a frame rate drop in ADS.

PC Players may experience a hitch in their first match played.

Use of recording software such as NVIDIA ShadowPlay may cause hitching on some PCs.

So, that’s it for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Beta patch notes. Have any question? Ask us in the comments section below.