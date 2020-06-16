OnePlus is all set to launch its new budget OnePlus TV on the 2nd of July in India. The company’s CEO Pete Lau has now shared two technical aspects of the new affordable smart TV series.

Lau took to Twitter to share that the upcoming OnePlus TV lineup will support 93% DCI-P3 color gamut. To put that in perspective, the OnePlus TV Q1 series released last September boasts 96% DCI-P3 color gamut.

“Our new Cinematic Display has earned its name with an exceptional DCI-P3 93% color gamut, one of the fullest, most vivid displays of color out there. #SmarterTV,” wrote Lau.

Apart from this, Lau says the new OnePlus TV will use the company’s “innovative Gamma Engine”. The company believes its Gamma Engine will deliver better picture quality at a more affordable price.

Thanks to Bluetooth SIG certification, we already know that OnePlus will launch its affordable smart TVs in 32-inch and 43-inch variants. Moreover, OnePlus has previously confirmed the new TVs will start below Rs.20,000. This is great news for people looking for decent smart TVs on a budget.

With this announcement, OnePlus will compete against budget smart TV makers such as Xiaomi, Vu, TCL, Realme, and more. Just like the entry-level smartphone market, the competition to deliver more features at low prices is getting tighter in the budget smart TV segment, which is good for end-users as they get a wide range of options to choose from.

Since the launch event is still two weeks away, we could expect more teasers revealing key specifications and hence, stay tuned for updates.