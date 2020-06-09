OnePlus TV will soon be a mass appeal offering. The company just yesterday revealed that it will launch affordable smart TVs in India on 2nd July. Today, OnePlus has sent out a tweet that confirms the starting price of the upcoming OnePlus TV series. It’s in line with speculations that had been making rounds of the Internet.

The official OnePlus India Twitter account confirms that the upcoming OnePlus TV series will be priced starting under Rs. 20,000. Yeah, it will be a series, which means we can expect to see multiple smart TV sizes launch at the event next month.

The price of the New OnePlus TV Series will be starting from ₹1X,999.

Can you guess the price🤔

— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 9, 2020

While we know that OnePlus will continue to reveal details for its upcoming lineup piece by piece, two new TVs from OnePlus have been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG platform. As seen in the screenshot below, these two TVs come in two sizes and carry the corresponding model numbers.

One is a 32-inch variant with the model number 32HA0A00 while the other is a 43-inch variant with the model number 43HA0A00. The listing also suggests that both TVs will include LED panels. The remote controls for the two TVs have also been certified with Bluetooth 5.0 support just yesterday. There’s currently no word on the resolution of the two TVs.

Also, the budget OnePlus TV lineup will be exclusive to Amazon. A dedicated landing page of the new TVs is already live. It includes a teaser video that hints at the screen sizes for the upcoming lineup. OnePlus has since shared this video on Twitter and it seems to be in line with the Bluetooth SIG certification. The teaser attached below shows three TVs, possibly a 32-inch (center), 43-inch (left), and a 55-inch variant (right).

Nothing else has yet been revealed about the upcoming OnePlus TV lineup. But, we can expect OnePlus to detail most of the features in the days leading up to the launch that’s a good three weeks away. Hyped for budget OnePlus TVs?