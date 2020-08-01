State-owned telecom giant, BSNL, has introduced a new prepaid plan and announced a number of promotional offers on some of its existing plans to celebrate India’s 74th Independence day. The company has also withdrawn a number of its other prepaid plans with effect from July 31st. The withdrawals are effective in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles, but might be implemented nationwide as well.

New Prepaid Plan and Promo Offers

Called STV Combo147, the new plan costs Rs. 147 and comes with a validity of 30 days. It offers up to 250 minutes of local and national voice calls per day, including off-net and roaming. Additionally, it also brings 10GB of data and complementary BSNL Tunes. After the bundled data is exhausted, users will be billed as per their base tariff.

As for the other promo offers, the company is offering extra validity on some of its existing plans. Firstly, there’s an additional 74-day validity with PV1999, which originally comes with a 365-day validity. The offer will be applicable throughout August (1/8/20 – 31/8/20).

BSNL is also offering an extra 20% validity with the STV247 recharge. With the promotional offer, the plan now offers a total validity of 36 days instead of 30.This offer is also valid throughout this month. Additionally, the company is also now bundling free BSNL Tunes and EROS Now subscription with this plan.

Do note that the bundled content will only be available for the original validity period, meaning, the free BSNL Tunes, Lokdhun and EROS Now subscriptions, where applicable, will not be part of the offer during the additional validity period.

Discontinued Plans

BSNL has also announced the withdrawal the Rs. 144/792/1,584 Patanjali prepaid plans, as well as the Rs. 551, Rs. 349 and the Rs. 447 STVs. The EROS Now Rs. 78 plan has also been withdrawn.