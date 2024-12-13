Borderlands 4 Gameplay Trailer Revealed First Look At Crazy Guns and Explosions

At the Game Awards 2024, Gearbox finally released the gameplay trailer of Borderlands 4. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer offers a glimpse into the explosive world we know and love, showcasing iconic weapons and thrilling action.

This is the full showcase of the game after a brief Borderlands 4 teaser at Gamescom 2024. The trailer showcases the chaotic world of Borderlands, where players battle hordes of aliens and other enemies. While the game maintains the series’ signature seamless exploration, it also delivers a compelling narrative experience.

Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford says, “Borderlands 4 is about freedom and being badass”. He further states that the game is by far the biggest and most insane world the developers have ever made.

Borderlands 4 will feature co-op but you can always drop in solo. This chaotic looter-shooter is more than just the classic art and chaos. The new gameplay trailer showcases a monstrous arachnid, bearing a horrifying rider, and a legion of grotesque creatures, alongside the expected hordes of Borderlands monsters.

This will be six years since we had a Borderlands game. With GTA 6 also on the horizon for 2K, Borderlands 4 brings the sauce of mayhem we all missed. After the disaster of the Borderlands movie, Gearbox promises to bring a high back to the game franchise. Gearbox’s highly anticipated looter-shooter, Borderlands 4, will be released in 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Are you excited to try Borderlands 4 after checking out the gameplay trailer? Let us know in the comments below.