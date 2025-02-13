Borderlands 4 Official Release Date Revealed

Just when I thought the PlayStation State of Play was putting me to sleep. Gearbox brought something I was eagerly waiting for. After a new gameplay preview and some Borderlands madness, we finally have a release date for Borderlands 4.

As per Gearbox Entertainment, Borderlands 4 will officially release on September 23, 2025. Borderlands 4 was revealed first at Gamescom 2024 and this is the first time we see the official launch date. Along with the launch date, we also see a glimpse at the world of Borderlands 4. Here is the Borderlands 4 release date trailer if you have not seen it yet.

The full gameplay reveal of Borderlands 4 will be this spring during a State of Play broadcast. Yes, you will not have to wait to learn more about the game, as the next PlayStation showcase event will feature more details about it. However, the team shared a brief about the game toward the end of the showcase.

Borderlands 4 is a looter shooter packed with billions of weapons, outrageous enemies, and intense co-op action. Explore the dangerous hidden planet of Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters. The description of the trailer on YouTube also sheds light on the world you will witness in Borderlands 4 as it says:

A world-altering catastrophe has shattered the “perfect Order” of the ruthless dictator, the Timekeeper, unleashing mayhem across Kairos. Join the resistance and fight through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts. New traversal mechanics, including double jumping, gliding, dodging, and fixed-point grappling, will give you even more freedom in combat and exploration.

You can play solo or team up with up to three friends in this massive sci-fi adventure. The game offers free-form combat, pulse-pounding boss fights, endless loot, and an eclectic cast of new and returning characters.

Are you excited for the Borderlands 4 release date? What do you expect to see in the gameplay showcase? Do tell us in the comments.