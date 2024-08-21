Borderlands 4 Announced at Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024 was anticipated to be a blast, and I’m not going to lie it started with a bang. The keynote event kicked off with the surprise announcement of Borderlands 4.

We see a teaser screen showing the 2K Games logo, followed by Gearbox Entertainment. This made certain that chaos was about to ensue as Borderlands 4 is coming soon. The teaser shows a meteor shower taking place and it ends with a huge crash. But the crash shows us the iconic mask. Psycho Bandit returns and so does the mask.

Earlier, Gearbox Entertainment was acquired by Take Two. Since then, gamers have been waiting for a new Borderlands game. However, things must take a new direction after how the Borderlands movie did horribly at the box office. The game series, however, has always been a cult classic.

Borderlands 4 comes in 2025 as the Steam wishlist starts today. Borderlands 4 will be available on PC through Steam and Epic Games, along with Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

As for myself, I cannot wait for more to be revealed about Borderlands 4. Are you excited too? Tell us in the comments below.