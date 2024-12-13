Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC Release Date Revealed

If you were waiting for the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the wait is finally over. At The Game Awards’ 10th anniversary, we finally see the ray of hope for the FF7 PC community. After being exclusive to PS5 for the entirety of 2024, Square Enix revealed the official PC release date for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

According to the trailer, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will officially arrive on PC on January 23, 2025. PC gamers on Steam and Epic Games Store can get FF7 from their respective stores.

FF7 Rebirth’s PC port promises a visually stunning experience. With unlocked frame rates, ultrawide monitor support, and mod compatibility, players can explore the world of FF7 in an outstanding 4K resolution at 60fps or higher. This level of detail was previously exclusive to the PS5 Pro. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC release date being a year apart from the PS5 release can feel disappointing but the quality promises a solid compensation.

Image Credit: Square Enix

The highly anticipated game has also received recognition at The Game Awards 2024 nominees list. Nominated for seven awards, including Game of the Year, FF7 Rebirth delighted players with its immersive storytelling and sensational visuals. In the first part of the trilogy, the game sets the stage for the concluding chapter.

Are you excited to try Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC when the game is released this January? Tell us in the comments below.