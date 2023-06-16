boAt Immortal 150 TWS Reaches India; Check out the Details!

After recently launching the boAt Nirvana 525 ANC neckband, Homegrown brand boAt has now launched the new Immortal 150 gaming TWS in India. The earbuds are meant to cater to the gaming community with features like 40 hours of playback time, LED lights, and much more. Find out the additional details below.

boAt Immortal 150: Specs and Features

The Immortal 150 TWS is housed within a compact plastic ‘crate-shaped’ case reminiscent of gamer vibes. The earbuds themselves are crafted out of plastic, with soft silicon tips for long gaming sessions. There is LED lighting on both the charging case and the individual earbuds.

It packs 10mm dual bass boost drivers, clubbed with boAt’s Signature Sound to deliver crisp sound quality. There are quad microphones and boAt ENx Technology (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for calls without background noises and interruptions. Additionally, while in the Beast mode, the TWS can offer 40ms low latency, which is apt for gaming.

The Immortal 150 can offer up to 40 hours of playback time support for boAt’s proprietary type-C ASAP Charge technology and a 400mAh battery in the case. Each of the earbuds houses a 40mAh battery. The TWS can deliver 180 minutes of playback under 10 mins of charge.

Coming to connectivity, there is support for Bluetooth version 5.3 and boAt’s Instant Wake and Pair (IWP) Technology for quick pairing. This makes the TWS functional within 10 meters of the operational range. There is IPX4 splash and sweat resistance. There is also support for voice assistants (Google Assistant or Siri), in-ear detection, and touch controls.

Price and Availability

The Immortal 150 TWS retails at an introductory price of Rs 1,199. It is now available to purchase from the official boAt website and Flipkart. You can grab the earbuds in Black Sabre and White Sabre color variants.

But boAt Immortal 150 TWS via Flipkart