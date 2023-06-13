boAt Nirvana 525 ANC Neckband Arrives with Dolby Audio Support

boAt, at a recent event introduced the new Nirvana 525 ANC neckband in India. This comes as the ‘world’s first‘ wireless neckband with support for Dolby Audio, which is one of its USPs. Check out the price and more details below.

boAt Nirvana 525 ANC: Specs and Features

The Nirvana 525 ANC neckband has 11mm dynamic drivers and this is topped with boAt’s surround sound tech and Dolby Audio for deep bass, enhanced details, and crisp audio, coming in from all directions for you to immerse in the music streaming journey.

Another highlight is the 42dB+ Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation feature, which can help you reduce noises, whether it’s the ‘office chatter‘ or just the metro disturbances. This works with the help of four microphones: 2 Feedback and 2 Feedforward mics.

The Nirvana 525 ANC neckband gets support for different EQ Modes such as Natural, Movie, or boAt Signature Sound, which you can choose from based on your liking. There’s Adaptive EQ (powered by Mimi) too for a more personalized experience, so, that you are able to consume the most of a song and better able to identify every element of it. All this can be accessed via the boAt Hearables app.

The neckband is said to provide up to 30 hours of playback time and supports the ASAP Charge functionality for up to 10 hours of listening time in just 10 minutes. It can reach a full charge in about 40 minutes. There’s the ENX™ technology for reduced ambient noises during calls.

Other details include an IPX5 rating, support for Bluetooth version 5.2, dual pairing, and more.

Price and Availability

The boAt Nirvana 525 ANC comes with an introductory price of Rs 2,499 and will be up for grabs via Amazon, Flipkart, the company’s website, and leading retail stores, starting today at 12 pm.

It comes in Space Black, Celestial Blue, and Cosmic Grey colors.