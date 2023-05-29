boAt Airdopes Genesis With 54 Hours of Playback Introduced In India

Homegrown brand boAt has launched the new Airdopes Genesis as part of its Airdopes series in India. The TWS earbuds come with up to 54 hours of playback time, fast charging support, and much more. Find out the price, features, and more below.

boAt Airdopes Genesis: Specs and Features

The Airdopes Genesis comes in a compact case with a metallic finish. The TWS packs boAt Signature sound and 13mm drivers to deliver crisp sound quality. Calls with the Genesis are clear and devoid of background noises. This is made possible by the quad-mic array, which supports the ENx tech. Additionally, while in the Beast mode, the TWS can offer 65ms low latency, which is apt for gaming.

One of the key highlights of the Airdopes Genesis is that the earbuds can offer up to 54 hours of playback capability. There’s a 400mAh battery and support for boAt’s proprietary ASAP Charge technology. The TWS can deliver 60 minutes of playback under 5 mins of charge.

In terms of connectivity, the TWS is able to deliver seamless in-ear detection thanks to Bluetooth version 5.3. This can work within 10 meters of the operational range. The earbuds are IPX5 water and dust resistant with support for voice assistants. It is available in Oceana, White Purity, and Active Black color options. Additionally, there’s support for voice assistants (Google Assistant or Siri) and the in-ear detection feature too.

This comes after the company recently launched the Rockerz 255 Touch neckband with support for touch controls, up to 30 hours of battery, and much more at under Rs 2,000.

Price and Availability

The Airdopes Genesis will be available from June 1 at an introductory price of Rs 1,799. It will be available via Amazon and the official boAt website. Additionally, it will come with a 1-year warranty.