boAt Rockerz 255 Touch Neckband Introduced in India

boAt has launched the new Rockerz 255 Touch neckband in India. The Bluetooth-enabled neckband offers touch controls, surround sound support, and much more at under Rs 2,000. Check out all the details below.

boAt Rockerz 255 Touch: Specs and Features

The Rockerz 255 Touch supports 10mm Dynamic Graphene Drivers and boAt’s Signature Sound for deeper bass. You also get Spatial Audio by Dirac Virtuo for enhanced audio output and sound stage. With all this, you can also get a surround sound experience.

The USP comes in the form of touch controls. Double-tapping the touch control panel can help you answer/reject calls, while a tripe-tap can activate or deactivate the Beast mode. The Beast mode enables 40ms low latency for lag-free audio. This can be very handy during gaming. A horizontal swipe can change songs and a swipe up and down can change the volume levels. Double-tapping the touch ring (next to the touch control panel) can help switch between the Signature Sound and Spatial Audio modes.

The Rockerz 255 Touch is said to provide up to 30 hours of playback time and with the ASAP technology, you can ensure up to 10 hours of listening in just 10 minutes of charging. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging, which is said to take about an hour.

The neckband also supports ENx technology, which is meant to provide clear voice calls by reducing ambient noises. Furthermore, there’s magnetic on/off functionality. This will turn off the earbuds when attached, thus, saving you some battery. The neckband also supports Bluetooth version 5.3 and an IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance.

Price and Availability

The boAt Rockerz 255 Touch comes with an introductory price of Rs 1,499 and can be bought via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, the company’s website, and offline stores.

It is available in Pitch Black, Deep Blue, and Teal Green colors.

Buy boAt Rockerz 255 Touch via Amazon