Bluesky’s Latest Update Brings 3-Minute Videos, DM Requests, Muting, and More

You might have forgotten about Bluesky, but we surely didn’t. The app garnered headlines as the most popular X alternative in the midst of all the drama going on the platform. The decentralized microblogging platform recently introduced short-form videos similar to TikTok, and now they are pushing their length up to 3 minutes with the latest Bluesky version 1.99 update.

In a post shared by the official Bluesky account, the service welcomed the new version 1.99 update for their app. This update brings some necessary changes and quality-of-life improvements that users have requested for some time now. According to the post, these are the new features added to Bluesky:

Videos now can be up to 3 minutes long.

You can approve or reject DMs from unknown users in a separate “inbox”.

Easily mute accounts from posts’ three-dot “…” menu.

Improved moderation reporting flow.

Better tablet-sized layouts for the web version of the app.

Improved error reporting during sign-up.

3 new community translations: Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, and Esperanto.

Longer videos will allow creators and the Bluesky community to share more engaging content on the platform. While the inbox for message requests will let you decide whether you want to initiate a conversation or not. I am actually more stoked about the more accessible Mute feature, as this was a big issue I have had with the service.

While these new changes are good, I am still wondering when will we get to see bookmarks finally show up on the app. Yes, you can’t still bookmark or save posts to your personal list on Bluesky. Hope this is the feature they are working on with their next update. Till then, you can enjoy these benefits by updating the Bluesky app to the latest version on your Android and iPhone.