Bluesky Gets Emoji Reactions in DMs and Revamped Explore Page

It’s been a while since we last discussed Bluesky, the decentralized X (formerly Twitter) alternative that made all the headlines last year. The app offers a space for open discussion and conversations, something X has lately drifted away from. Now, to make it easier for users to check what’s the latest hot topic is on the app, Bluesky is adding two new features with its latest update.

The official Bluesky account recently shared a post announcing the new app version 1.100. This new update brings support for emoji reactions for direct messages on the app. Now you This lets you react to someone’s message with a heart, a smiley, or any other emoji you prefer when you long-press the DM.

📢 App Version 1.100 is rolling out now (1/2) Chat reactions are here! You can now respond to chat messages (aka “direct messages”) with an emoji ❤️



However, the highlight is the search page, which has been renamed to the Explore page. It now shows “Hot” and “New” tags to help you see at a glance what the hot story is and what’s new and rising. It will also show improved trends, suggested accounts for you, and starter packs if you are new to the platform.

The new update is live for the iOS and Android versions of the Bluesky app. If you don’t see it already, jump into your respective app stores and update the app to the latest release.

These new changes go a long way towards improving the user experience, especially for someone switching from X. Trends was one of the features I wanted Bluesky to bring over from X. And I am glad not only did they do that, but also improved it. Understanding the assignment and not making the same mistakes as Instagram Threads.