Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Movie Gets India Release Date

- PVR Inox Pictures has confirmed the release date of Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie in India.
- The latest Blue Lock movie is scheduled to premiere on August 30, 2024, in Indian theatres.
- This movie is a retelling of season 1 from the eyes of Seishiro Nagi, one of the players in the anime.
Ahead of the Blue Lock season 2 premiere later this year, Indian fans can get a taste of season 1 from Nagi’s perspective in the Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie. PVR Inox Pictures recently shared that the first Blue Lock movie is releasing in Indian theaters in August itself. If you want the exact date when the Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie will come out in India, read on.
Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Releases on August 30 in India
PVR Inox Pictures, via its official X account, has announced that Blue Lock: Episode Nagi will be released in India on August 30, 2024. This movie is considered to be a retelling of the first season from Seishiro Nagi’s perspective.
So, grab your jerseys and witness the best players of Blue Lock battling it on the field on the silver screen near you. The bookings haven’t opened yet for the movie, so stay tuned for more updates by bookmarking this article.
