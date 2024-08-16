Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Movie Gets India Release Date

Ahead of the Blue Lock season 2 premiere later this year, Indian fans can get a taste of season 1 from Nagi’s perspective in the Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie. PVR Inox Pictures recently shared that the first Blue Lock movie is releasing in Indian theaters in August itself. If you want the exact date when the Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie will come out in India, read on.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Releases on August 30 in India

PVR Inox Pictures, via its official X account, has announced that Blue Lock: Episode Nagi will be released in India on August 30, 2024. This movie is considered to be a retelling of the first season from Seishiro Nagi’s perspective. Seishiro Nagi, the lazy high schooler with a hidden soccer talent, now in the elite Blue Lock Project! ⚽️ Can he outshine the best strikers in the country?

Let’s find out in Blue Lock: Episode Nagi!



Releasing in cinemas on August 30!

So, grab your jerseys and witness the best players of Blue Lock battling it on the field on the silver screen near you. The bookings haven’t opened yet for the movie, so stay tuned for more updates by bookmarking this article.

That said, are you planning to watch this Blue Lock movie later this month? Do let us know in the comments below.