Within a couple of weeks of the Snapdragon 865+ announcement, we’ve already seen Lenovo and Asus launch their latest gaming phones with this overclocked chipset in tow. Nubia is all set to unveil the Red Magic 5S with Snapdragon 865+ in China next week. And now, it appears like Xiaomi-backed Black Shark is also looking to join the party.

Black Shark CEO Luo Yuzhou recently took to Weibo to share an update. It read – “I feel a lot of big things have happened recently” (translated from Chinese to English) but that’s not the point of interest here. If you take a closer look at the screenshot of the Weibo post below, you will see that the update has been posted from a device called – “Tencent Black Shark 3S”.

Weibo’s device identifier has revealed that Black Shark 3S could be the latest addition to the company’s lineup. It unveiled the Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro with the Snapdragon 865 under the hood in March earlier this year. The company could join the ranks of its competitors to soon unveil the Black Shark 3S – powered by the Snapdragon 865+ chipset.

We know absolutely nothing about the Black Shark 3S. This is the first time we have come across this device. It hasn’t appeared in any certification listings to date. So, if I were to have a wishlist of upgrades then I would love to see a 144Hz refresh rate, more RGB lighting, enhanced customization of air triggers – like the ROG Phone 3. The last request would be to bring the Black Shark 3 Pro with physical triggers to India, so all hardcore PUBG Mobile players can experience it.