Home > News > Here Are the Best Performing Steam Games in 2023

Here Are the Best Performing Steam Games in 2023

Sampad Banerjee
comment Comments 0
Best of Steam 2023 Featured
In Short
  • Steam publishes its best of Steam list for the year 2023.
  • This year, it listed the top fifty of the games across seven different categories.
  • Baldur's Gate 3 and Hogwarts Legacy, among others, make it into the platinum tier across multiple categories.

2023 is just about over. And like every other platform, Steam too has decided to compile an interesting wrap-up of the best Steam games one can find. The list naturally contains some of the best hits that have worked for gamers the world over. And while we have some usual suspects, some surprising entries are worth a nice mention.

The Best Steam Games of 2023

Steam first started this back in 2017 and has since continued. For 2023, it covered fifty games across seven different categories. While we won’t cover every entry in the category, we suggest heading to the page and checking the rest of the list for yourself. The prominent entries across seven categories are as follows:

Top Sellers

Baldur's Gate 3 wins game of the year at the Game Awards and also a spot in the Best of Steam 2023

Under top sellers, Baldur’s Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, and Cyberpunk 2077 made their spot in the Platinum tier. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, as each game created tons of buzz and conversations around them for their outstanding gameplay. Cyberpunk 2077, in particular, enjoyed a lot of fanfare after the Phantom Liberty expansion launch. Here are the platinum winners in top-sellers:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • PUBG
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Destiny 2
  • DOTA 2
  • Call of Duty: MW3 (2023)
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Starfield
  • Apex Legends
  • Sons of Forest

New Releases

Sons of Forest earning its spot in the Best of Steam 2023

New releases show every top new launch from 2023 across different categories. The top twelve include the usual suspects, such as Baldur’s Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Sons of Forest, EA FC24, etc. Here are the winners:

  • Sons of the Forest
  • Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
  • Remnant 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Starfield
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Cities Skyline 2
  • Payday 3
  • Armored Core 6
  • Resident Evil 4 (2023)
  • EA FC24

Most-Played

Destiny 2 Legacy Collection Epic Games Store giveaway

The most-played category covers titles that a lot of people played. Free-to-play titles primarily dominated this particular category, with heavy hitters such as Counter-Strike 2 and Apex Legends, among others, sharing the space with single-player titles such as Hogwarts Legacy and Sons of Forest.

  • Sons of the Forest
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Goose Goose Duck
  • Destiny 2
  • DOTA 2
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Apex Legends
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Starfield
  • PUBG

Early Access Graduates

Ready or Not Steam best of 2023 selection

Early-access graduates, as the name suggests, house games that left early-access in 2023. This category contains the popular RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 and the hotly-debated “indie” title Dave the Diver, among other titles. These are the entries:

  • Farlight 84
  • Wartales
  • Against the Storm
  • Demonologist
  • Marvel SNAP!
  • Everspace 2
  • Disney Everdream Valley
  • Ready or Not
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Dave the Diver
  • My Time in Sandrock
  • Sun Haven

Steam Deck

Dave the Diver best of 2023 selection

The Steam Deck category houses a completely different set of games expected from that section. Dave The Diver, Armored Core 6, The Witcher 3, and Vampire Survivors, among others, dominate the list. Half-Life, which received its latest anniversary update, also joined the platinum tier. Here are the entries:

  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Starfield
  • Dave The Diver
  • Armored Core 6
  • The Witcher 3
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Elden Ring
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Half-Life
  • Hogwarts Legacy

Controller Friendly

Resident Evil 4

Controller-friendly category contained titles mostly played using a controller. It included sports titles such as EA FC24 and NBA 2k23. Additionally, the fighting game Street Fighter 6 also made its entry in the list. Here are the entries:

  • Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • NBA 2K23
  • EA FC24
  • Apex Legends
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Starfield
  • Call of Duty: MW3 (2023)
  • Armored Core 6
  • Rocket League
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Elden Ring
  • FIFA 23

Top VR

Half Life Alyx

Finally, the top VR category contained every prominent VR title that any VR headset user prefers. It had names like Half-Life Alyx and Skyrim VR. Furthermore, the staple VR title Beat Saber once again makes its comeback. Here are the entries:

  • Skyrim VR
  • Gorilla Tag
  • Blade & Sorcery
  • Beat Saber
  • FNAF: Help Wanted 2
  • Bone Lab
  • Into the Radius
  • Boneworks
  • Pavlov
  • VTOL VR
  • Half-Life Alyx
  • Ghost of Tabar
Recommended Articles
15 Best Deals in Steam Winter Sale 2023
Sampad Banerjee Dec 22, 2023
How to Hide Embarrassing Steam Games from Friends
Sampad Banerjee Dec 22, 2023
15 Best Game Deals in the Steam Autumn Sale
Sampad Banerjee Nov 24, 2023

So, what do you think of the entries in the Best of the Steam list for 2023? Did these games meet your expectations? Let us know in the comments below.

#Tags
#Steam#The Best of Steam

Sampad Banerjee

Sampad is the resident video game lover and writer for Beebom. He started freelancing for various publication two years ago, and continued writing about games that he plays. On his work-time, you'll see him writing about latest gaming news, how-tos, and his occasional opinionated reviews. On his down-time, he's probably trying out the most random builds in an RPG, or planning his next cosplay.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply