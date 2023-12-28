Here Are the Best Performing Steam Games in 2023

2023 is just about over. And like every other platform, Steam too has decided to compile an interesting wrap-up of the best Steam games one can find. The list naturally contains some of the best hits that have worked for gamers the world over. And while we have some usual suspects, some surprising entries are worth a nice mention.

The Best Steam Games of 2023

Steam first started this back in 2017 and has since continued. For 2023, it covered fifty games across seven different categories. While we won’t cover every entry in the category, we suggest heading to the page and checking the rest of the list for yourself. The prominent entries across seven categories are as follows:

Top Sellers

Under top sellers, Baldur’s Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, and Cyberpunk 2077 made their spot in the Platinum tier. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, as each game created tons of buzz and conversations around them for their outstanding gameplay. Cyberpunk 2077, in particular, enjoyed a lot of fanfare after the Phantom Liberty expansion launch. Here are the platinum winners in top-sellers:

Baldur’s Gate 3

PUBG

Hogwarts Legacy

Destiny 2

DOTA 2

Call of Duty: MW3 (2023)

Counter-Strike 2

Cyberpunk 2077

Starfield

Apex Legends

Sons of Forest

New Releases

New releases show every top new launch from 2023 across different categories. The top twelve include the usual suspects, such as Baldur’s Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Sons of Forest, EA FC24, etc. Here are the winners:

Sons of the Forest

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Remnant 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Starfield

Hogwarts Legacy

Street Fighter 6

Cities Skyline 2

Payday 3

Armored Core 6

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

EA FC24

Most-Played

The most-played category covers titles that a lot of people played. Free-to-play titles primarily dominated this particular category, with heavy hitters such as Counter-Strike 2 and Apex Legends, among others, sharing the space with single-player titles such as Hogwarts Legacy and Sons of Forest.

Sons of the Forest

Counter-Strike 2

Goose Goose Duck

Destiny 2

DOTA 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Apex Legends

Baldur’s Gate 3

Starfield

PUBG

Early Access Graduates

Early-access graduates, as the name suggests, house games that left early-access in 2023. This category contains the popular RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 and the hotly-debated “indie” title Dave the Diver, among other titles. These are the entries:

Farlight 84

Wartales

Against the Storm

Demonologist

Marvel SNAP!

Everspace 2

Disney Everdream Valley

Ready or Not

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dave the Diver

My Time in Sandrock

Sun Haven

Steam Deck

The Steam Deck category houses a completely different set of games expected from that section. Dave The Diver, Armored Core 6, The Witcher 3, and Vampire Survivors, among others, dominate the list. Half-Life, which received its latest anniversary update, also joined the platinum tier. Here are the entries:

Grand Theft Auto V

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

Dave The Diver

Armored Core 6

The Witcher 3

Baldur’s Gate 3

Vampire Survivors

Elden Ring

Cyberpunk 2077

Half-Life

Hogwarts Legacy

Controller Friendly

Controller-friendly category contained titles mostly played using a controller. It included sports titles such as EA FC24 and NBA 2k23. Additionally, the fighting game Street Fighter 6 also made its entry in the list. Here are the entries:

Resident Evil 4 Remake

NBA 2K23

EA FC24

Apex Legends

Hogwarts Legacy

Starfield

Call of Duty: MW3 (2023)

Armored Core 6

Rocket League

Street Fighter 6

Elden Ring

FIFA 23

Top VR

Finally, the top VR category contained every prominent VR title that any VR headset user prefers. It had names like Half-Life Alyx and Skyrim VR. Furthermore, the staple VR title Beat Saber once again makes its comeback. Here are the entries:

Skyrim VR

Gorilla Tag

Blade & Sorcery

Beat Saber

FNAF: Help Wanted 2

Bone Lab

Into the Radius

Boneworks

Pavlov

VTOL VR

Half-Life Alyx

Ghost of Tabar

So, what do you think of the entries in the Best of the Steam list for 2023? Did these games meet your expectations? Let us know in the comments below.