Here Are the Best Performing Steam Games in 2023

- Steam publishes its best of Steam list for the year 2023.
- This year, it listed the top fifty of the games across seven different categories.
- Baldur's Gate 3 and Hogwarts Legacy, among others, make it into the platinum tier across multiple categories.
2023 is just about over. And like every other platform, Steam too has decided to compile an interesting wrap-up of the best Steam games one can find. The list naturally contains some of the best hits that have worked for gamers the world over. And while we have some usual suspects, some surprising entries are worth a nice mention.
The Best Steam Games of 2023
Steam first started this back in 2017 and has since continued. For 2023, it covered fifty games across seven different categories. While we won’t cover every entry in the category, we suggest heading to the page and checking the rest of the list for yourself. The prominent entries across seven categories are as follows:
Top Sellers
Under top sellers, Baldur’s Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, and Cyberpunk 2077 made their spot in the Platinum tier. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, as each game created tons of buzz and conversations around them for their outstanding gameplay. Cyberpunk 2077, in particular, enjoyed a lot of fanfare after the Phantom Liberty expansion launch. Here are the platinum winners in top-sellers:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- PUBG
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Destiny 2
- DOTA 2
- Call of Duty: MW3 (2023)
- Counter-Strike 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Starfield
- Apex Legends
- Sons of Forest
New Releases
New releases show every top new launch from 2023 across different categories. The top twelve include the usual suspects, such as Baldur’s Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Sons of Forest, EA FC24, etc. Here are the winners:
- Sons of the Forest
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
- Remnant 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Starfield
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Street Fighter 6
- Cities Skyline 2
- Payday 3
- Armored Core 6
- Resident Evil 4 (2023)
- EA FC24
Most-Played
The most-played category covers titles that a lot of people played. Free-to-play titles primarily dominated this particular category, with heavy hitters such as Counter-Strike 2 and Apex Legends, among others, sharing the space with single-player titles such as Hogwarts Legacy and Sons of Forest.
- Sons of the Forest
- Counter-Strike 2
- Goose Goose Duck
- Destiny 2
- DOTA 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Apex Legends
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Starfield
- PUBG
Early Access Graduates
Early-access graduates, as the name suggests, house games that left early-access in 2023. This category contains the popular RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 and the hotly-debated “indie” title Dave the Diver, among other titles. These are the entries:
- Farlight 84
- Wartales
- Against the Storm
- Demonologist
- Marvel SNAP!
- Everspace 2
- Disney Everdream Valley
- Ready or Not
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- My Time in Sandrock
- Sun Haven
Steam Deck
The Steam Deck category houses a completely different set of games expected from that section. Dave The Diver, Armored Core 6, The Witcher 3, and Vampire Survivors, among others, dominate the list. Half-Life, which received its latest anniversary update, also joined the platinum tier. Here are the entries:
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- Dave The Diver
- Armored Core 6
- The Witcher 3
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Vampire Survivors
- Elden Ring
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Half-Life
- Hogwarts Legacy
Controller Friendly
Controller-friendly category contained titles mostly played using a controller. It included sports titles such as EA FC24 and NBA 2k23. Additionally, the fighting game Street Fighter 6 also made its entry in the list. Here are the entries:
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- NBA 2K23
- EA FC24
- Apex Legends
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Starfield
- Call of Duty: MW3 (2023)
- Armored Core 6
- Rocket League
- Street Fighter 6
- Elden Ring
- FIFA 23
Top VR
Finally, the top VR category contained every prominent VR title that any VR headset user prefers. It had names like Half-Life Alyx and Skyrim VR. Furthermore, the staple VR title Beat Saber once again makes its comeback. Here are the entries:
- Skyrim VR
- Gorilla Tag
- Blade & Sorcery
- Beat Saber
- FNAF: Help Wanted 2
- Bone Lab
- Into the Radius
- Boneworks
- Pavlov
- VTOL VR
- Half-Life Alyx
- Ghost of Tabar
So, what do you think of the entries in the Best of the Steam list for 2023? Did these games meet your expectations? Let us know in the comments below.