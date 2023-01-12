BenQ GV11 Portable Projector with Android TV 10 Launched in India

Popular projector brand BenQ has introduced the new GV11 wireless LED smart portable projector in India. The new projector will act as a personal entertainment system, which will provide the ease and convenience of watching content at home. Have a look at its price and features below.

BenQ GV11: Specs and Features

The BenQ GV11 has a 135-degree rotating lens, which makes it easier to project content at different angles. So, you could use it to watch a movie on the wall or even on the ceiling for a more comfortable viewing experience. It supports a screen resolution of 854 x 480 pixels.

For the audio part, there’s a 270-degree 5W sound system with a sealed enclosure design for enhanced bass output and overall audio quality. There’s also support for treVolo-tuned audio modes. It can provide up to 240 minutes of music playtime and up to 120 minutes of video playback.

The GV11 projector also runs Android TV 10, which provides access to the Google Play Store to watch content via popular OTT apps like YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and more. Plus, there’s no need for additional streaming equipment and you can watch glitch-free movies, shows, and more.

It also comes with BenQ’s DLP and display technology for an enhanced viewing experience and also supports Apple Airplay and Google Chromecast. Additionally, the BenQ GV11 supports Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB-A inputs.

Price and Availability

The BenQ GV11 portable projector is available at an introductory price of Rs 37,990 (originally, Rs 44,990) via Amazon India and Flipkart.

The company will offer a 2-year warranty on the projector and a warranty of 2 years or 2000 hours on the LED light source.

Buy BenQ GV11 via Amazon (Rs 37,990)