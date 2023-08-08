BenQ SW272U Monitor for Photographers and Videographers Launched in India

BenQ has launched its all-new SW272U monitor in India specifically targeted at professional photographers, videographers, and creative personnel. The monitor is launched with a premium price tag and offers premium specifications like a 4K A.R.T. display, 90W power delivery, and more. Check out the full specifications and price of the new BenQ monitor below.

BenQ SW272U Pro Monitor: Specs and Features

The BenQ SW272U offers a 27-inch 4K IPS UHD 10-bit Anti-Glare and Low Reflection display with Advanced Reflectionless Technology (A.R.T.), HDR10, HLG, 400 nits of brightness, and a 100% sRGB wide color gamut. It employs Delta E ≤ 1.5 and BenQ ICC sync technology to deliver accurate color reproduction.

The display is propped on a baseplate with a leather texture and a height-adjustable mount that also allows you to change the orientation of the monitor from landscape to vertical. With Picture-in-Picture and Picture-before-Picture modes, you can use the display to work in two different windows simultaneously.

The monitor has certifications from Calmac, Pantone, and Pantone SkinTone. BenQ has further partnered with Pantone Connect to let users who own a PD/SW product enjoy a year of Pantone Connect Subscription for free valid till September 30, 2023. With the premium subscription, you can access Pantone Color Libraries, color values, and navigation tools.

When it gets to connectivity, the monitor offers easy-to-access ports in the form of an OSD port, Type-C port, I/O port, and a dedicated card reader to easily dump the contents of your camera onto your monitor. You can also connect compatible PCs and laptops for a dual-screen setup. It offers a maximum power delivery of 90W. With the dedicated Hotkey Puck G3, you can easily access color-accuracy management tools.

Price and Availability

The BenQ SW272U Pro Monitor has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 1,39,990. It is available for purchase via Amazon and BenQ-authorized retailers. Additionally, you can also avail of no-cost EMI for up to one year.

Buy BenQ SW272U Monitor via Amazon