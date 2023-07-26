BenQ W4000i Compact Projector With Android TV Launched In India

Popular consumer electronics brand BenQ has launched its new W4000i compact Projector in India. With this new projector, you will be able to project images at 4K resolution with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for a ‘theatre-like’ experience. Keep reading to know the price and other standout features of the W4000i below.

BenQ W4000i Projector: Specs and Features

The BenQ W4000i can project images with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 2D lens shift with 3000 ANSI lumens brightness and supports a 100% DCI-P3 wide gamut for maximum color accuracy and adaptable brightness depending on the lighting condition. The projector utilizes a 4-LED RGBB light source that allows for a faster start-up time. This also ensures that you can use the projector for years to come.

The projector also comes with HDR10+ and HDR Pro for enhanced details in both light and dark scenarios. It also has support for HLG modes.

A dedicated Smart Eco mode auto adjusts the brightness of the lamp and saves energy in accordance with the light source with an extended LED life of 30,000 hours. The BenQ W4000i comes with several Picture Modes like 3D, Bright Cinema, Cinema, FILMMAKER MODE, HDR-Pro, HDR10+, and much more. It comes with Android 11 out of the box and with support for Android TV.

In terms of connectivity, there is support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay, and Google Chromecast. Additionally, you can use an Android TV dongle, a dedicated Remote Control, 3D Glasses, and a Universal Ceiling Mount as additional accessories.

Price and Availability

The BenQ W4000i 4K projector is priced at Rs 4,00,000. It is available for purchase via BenQ-authorized retail outlets.