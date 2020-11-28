Since the inception of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, face masks, as we know, have become an essential part of our daily attire. As a result of increased demands, many companies and researchers came up with numerous kinds of face masks. However, most of these masks have a traditional design and straps around our ears, leading to painful ear-sores. Hence, a small team of designers and hat-enthusiasts recently developed a unique hat with a hidden mask.

Dubbed as “HideAMask”, this unique fashion-accessory is actually a baseball cap concealing a face-mask inside its bill. It is a first-of-its-kind accessory and the company raised almost 300% more than its target-fund on a Kickstarter campaign.

Now, coming back to HideAMask, the accessory looks like a traditional cap from the outside. However, when you wear it, you will find a small pull-tab deep inside the bill of the cap. Pulling this tab will release and unfold a face mask right on your face to instantly cover it.

So, the hidden face mask is cleverly folded to fit inside the bill of the cap without being noticed by any outsider. It stays in its place with the help of the integrated magnets inside the bill. However, when the wearer pulls the tab, the mask comes down pretty easily and stays in its place.

Now, other than the clever hidden-design of the mask, there is one major feature that sets it apart. As the mask is attached to the magnets of the cap, when the wearer pulls it down, it stays attached to the cap instead of the wearer’s ears. This means, no more sore-ears (ah! Finally).

Moreover, the face mask comes with adjustable straps and can also be detached from the cap to hand-wash it separately. It comes in four unique designs including camo and a visor-only design and has numerous color options. The price ranges from $24.95 (~Rs 1,839) to $29.95 (~Rs 2,209).

So, if you are someone who is tired of ear sores like I am, then I am sure you are going to love HideAMask. You can check it out on its official website.