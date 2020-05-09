As the current global pandemic rages throughout the world, masks have become a priority for people when out in public, as per the CDC’s recommendation. We have seen companies like Uber, TikTok and many others donate masks for the frontliners to fight COV-19. Now, Disney has announced its new range of masks that come with your favourite Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters imprinted on them. And by buying these, you will be donating your contribution to the current fight against the Novel Coronavirus.

The new non-surgical and non-industrial cloth face masks from Disney come in varied sizes — small, medium and large. These also feature many fan favourite Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Woody and Buzz, Anna and Elsa, The Avengers and even Baby Yoda.

“Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.”, said Edward Park, the Senior Vice President of Disney store and shopDisney.

Now, apart from donating one million cloth face masks to many children and families living in underserved communities through humanitarian aid organisation, MedShare, Disney will also donate all the profits from the new line-up of masks in the US all through September 30, up to $1 million to MedShare.

“Disney’s donations will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve,” stated the CEO and President of MedShare, Charles Redding.

The Disney masks come in packs of 4 and cost $19.99 per pack. These are currently up for pre-order on shopDisney.com and is expected to ship in June.