Baldur's Gate 3 wins the Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023.

Larain Studios’ role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3 won the GOTY trophy at the Game Awards 2023 after a tough tussle between some of the greatest games from this year. Baldur’s Gate 3 received numerous nominations, out of which they won five awards. And finally, they bagged the biggest award of the night.

Before mentioning the winner, the viewers were introduced to the Game Awards GOTY musical. It mashed together title songs from each of the nominees for the category. And honestly, we can never get enough of it.

Then, the winners were unveiled, resulting in Larian Studios bagging the prize for Baldur’s Gate 3. Execs from Larian Studios take the stage to accept the award and share a joyous message.

Swen Vincke, the game director of Baldur’s Game 3, shared some thoughts about the game, and its success. He thanked the team, giving them credit for creating such a massive title. He also thanked and dedicated the award to Jim Southward, who sadly passed away last month. Finally, he thanked all 2,000 developers and the gamers who played the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 wins the award in an overstacked category that included the likes of:

Alan Wake 2 by Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 by Insomniac Games/SIE

Resident Evil 4 Remake by Capcom

Super Mario Bros. Wonder by Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Our heartiest congratulations to Larian Studios for winning the GOTY at Game Awards 2023 and to every nominee for making the list. It’s not every year that we get to see such a stacked year for video games. So, it was a hard category to root for as a viewer, especially when the nominations included most of our favorite titles.

So, what do you guys think about the GOTY result? Did it meet your predictions? Let us know in the comments below. Togo through the complete winner list of The Game Awards 2023, check out our linked article.