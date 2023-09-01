Asus Introduces CX1400 and CX1500 Chromebooks in India

Asus has launched the new CX1 Chromebook series in India. This includes the CX1400, the CX1400 Flip, and the CX1500 coming at an affordable price. The laptops include features like a lightweight design, Wi-Fi 6 support, and much more. Here are the details.

Asus Chromebook CX1 Series: Specs and Features

The Chromebook CX1 series includes the CX1400 (CX1400CKA), the CX1400 Flip (CX1400FKA), and CX1500 (CX1500CKA) models. The CX1400CKA and the CX1400FKA feature a 14-inch anti-glare display with up to 250 nits of brightness and a Full HD resolution. The Flip model gets a touchscreen. The CX1500CKA, on the other, gets a 15.6-inch anti-glare screen with 220 nits of brightness and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Asus Chromebook CX1400 Flip

All models are powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, along with Intel UHD graphics. There’s support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. The connectivity options include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a 3.5 mm combo audio jack, a microSD card reader, Wi-Fi 6 (with Asus Wi-Fi Master), and Bluetooth 5.2.

While the CX1400CKA and the CX1400FKA options are backed by a 50Wh battery, the CX1500CKA comes with a 42Wh battery. The laptops can provide up to 11 hours of usage on a single charge. These run Chrome OS.

There’s also support for a 720p web camera too. The new Asus Chromebooks come with a chiclet keyboard, dual stereo speakers (2W each), a Titan C security chip, and provides access to Google Assistant. Additionally, the new Asus Chromebook CX1 series comes with a 12-month

Google One subscription, which offers 10GB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

Price and Availability

The Asus Chromebook CX1 series starts at Rs 21,990 but will be available at a starting price of Rs 18,990 as part of a limited-period introductory offer. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart.