CES 2022: Asus Announces Its 2022 TUF Gaming Laptops, Upgraded TUF Dash F15

Apart from launching the world’s first foldable laptop under its Zenbook series today, Asus has updated its TUF Gaming laptop lineup with refreshed models, packing the latest hardware from Intel, Nvidia, and AMD. The new 2022 TUF line now includes refreshed TUF Gaming F15, F17, A15, and A17 models, and an upgraded TUF Dash F15 model. Let’s take a look at the details below.

Asus TUF Gaming Series at CES 2022

TUF Dash F15

Starting with the refreshed TUF Dash F15, which was originally launched last year, it now comes the 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU. It also includes a new hardware MUX switch that lets users switch to a direct GPU mode to reduce latency and boost the performance of the device by up to 10%. Despite the upgraded hardware, the TUF Dash F15 laptop retains its thin-and-light design, sporting a sub-20mm chassis, for ultra-portability.

As for the memory, the refreshed TUF Dash F15 now supports the new DDR5 memory, running at 4,800Mhz. The device can pack up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM. It also comes with dual PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots to enable gamers to access high-speed memory, even while on the go, and can pack up to 1TB of SSD storage. The device is backed by a 76Whr battery.

Coming to the display, there is a 15-inch QHD screen with support for a 165Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support, and a maximum resolution of 2560 x 1440p. There is also an optional FHD model that comes with a 1920 x 1080p display. Both models support adaptive sync. However, the FHD model has a higher refresh rate of 300Hz.

Other than these, the new TUF Dash F15 comes with a backlit chiclet-style keyboard, a dual-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos, support for Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies. As for the I/O, there is an HDMI connector, an RJ45 port, one Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, one standard USB-C port with support for Power Delivery, three USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

TUF Gaming F-Series, A-Series Laptops

Other than the refreshed TUF Dash F15 laptop, Asus also launched upgraded versions of its TUF Gaming F15, F17, A15, and A17 laptops. The new models come with an updated design that is inspired by “mecha anime.” Furthermore, there is a new laser-sculpted TUF logo on the Jaeger Gray edition and an embossed version on the Mecha Gray edition of the refreshed models. Plus, all the new TUF gaming laptop models feature the new MUX hardware switch to improve the performance of the laptops.

Now, coming to the internals, the TUF Gaming F15 and the F17 can now pack up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU with a 140-watt max TGP. The TUF Gaming A15 and the A17, on the other hand, now pack an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU. All the models can pack up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Asus has also updated the thermal design of the laptops, which now includes the Arc Flow Fans with an 84-blade design with varying thickness. These fans will provide 13% more airflow than their predecessor, keeping the laptops cooler during high-performance tasks and gaming, as per the company.

Furthermore, much like the new TUF Dash F15 model, the upgraded TUF Gaming laptops also come with either a 165Hz QHD display or a 300Hz FHD display to offer an immersive viewing experience. Other than these, the new models come with support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies, a dual-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, and a backlit chiclet-style keyboard.

Now, coming to the price and availability of the new TUF laptops, Asus has not yet provided any details about them. However, we expect the company to reveal more details about them in the coming days. So yeah, stay tuned for further updates.