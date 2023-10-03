Grab the Asus TUF F15 Gaming Laptop On Amazon for Under Rs. 55,000

Looking for a new gaming laptop? We have got the perfect deal for you. A particular gaming laptop by Asus sporting an Nvidia RTX graphics card has an Amazon sale going on currently, so let’s check out the details! We will show you how you can get the laptop under the price point of Rs. 55,000 through the Amazon Great Indian sale and then also discuss the specifications.

Asus TUF F15 FX506 Gaming Laptop On Sale: How To Get Big Discounts!

The amazing deal we are discussing is the Asus TUF F15 FX506 Gaming Laptop. It usually sells for Rs.62,990 but is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 58,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

In addition to the Rs.4000 rupees discount, you can also avail of an added instant discount of Rs. 4750 on EMI and 3500 on full payment through the SBI Credit Card offer. This effectively brings down the price of the laptop to Rs. 54,240. However, do note that there is no option for No-Cost EMI. Grab the ASUS TUF F15 in the on-going Amazon Sale

Combined with the 144Hz IPS display and RTX 3050 graphics, this is an excellent gaming laptop to consider.

Usual Price: Rs. 62,990

Sale Price: Rs. 54,240 (~14.5% discount, including bank offers)

Asus TUF F15 FX506 Gaming Laptop on Sale: Specifications & Features

The Asus TUF F15 FX506 boasts specifications that make it as perfect as your gaming buddy. The laptop has a Nvidia RTX 3050 with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. It has a TGP of 60W that goes up to 75W with dynamic boost.

It also has a 15.6 FHD 144 Hz IPS-level display. The laptop comes with 8GB DDR4@3200MHz RAM which is upgradable to 32GB. The TUF comes with a 90WHr battery, which is quite long-lasting.

The Intel Core i5-11400H comes with 6 Cores & 12 Threads and a boost clock of 4.5GHz. For storage, you get a 512GB SSD. It weighs in at 2.3kg, and in terms of connectivity, it has 1x Ethernet port, 3x USB 3.2 ports, 1x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, and lastly, a 1x HDMI 2.1 port.

The ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Is On Sale During Amazon Great Indian Festival

What are your thoughts on the Asus TUF F15 FX506? Are you going to buy it? If you have doubts, let us know in the comments section below.

Get Asus TUF F15 on Amazon (Sale Price: Rs. 54,240)