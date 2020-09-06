Epic Games recently launched the latest season of its flagship title, Fortnite along with the confirmation that iOS, iPadOS and Mac users won’t be getting the update. However, according to recent reports, the Fortnite developers not only released the fourth season of Chapter 2 but also sent emails to everyone informing how it is all “Apple’s fault” that so many users will be missing out on all the fun of Fortnite.

Now, if you are not living under a rock, then you would definitely know about the whole Epic versus Apple legal battle that has been going on for the past few weeks now. As retaliation against Apple, Epic even released a video mocking the iconic 1984 ad for the Macintosh.

Well now, Epic aims to establish the fact that it is all because of Apple’s blunder that millions of Fortnite players won’t be getting the latest updates for the game. And to achieve the feat, the company has sent an email to every Fortnite players detailing how Apple is ruining Fortnite for gamers who use Apple devices.

The email starts with the same line that we saw in the FAQ section of the latest season where the company clarified that Apple users would not be getting the latest updates for the game.

“Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, the Chapter 2 – Season 4 update (v14.00), did not release on iOS and macOS on August 27.”, reads the email.

Apart from this, in other Epic versus Apple news, after Apple threatened Epic to ban their developer account of the App Store, Judge Yvonne Gonzelez Rogers recently passed the judgment that they cannot. So, as of now, Epic has got the upper hand in this war against the trillion-dollar Cupertino-based tech giant.