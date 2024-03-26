Home > News > Apple WWDC 2024 Event Confirmed for June 10-14

Apple WWDC 2024 Event Confirmed for June 10-14

Anmol Sachdeva
comment Comments 0
WWDC 2024 dates
In Short
  • Apple WWDC 2024 event will be held on June 10-14 this year.
  • At WWDC 2024, Apple is expected to launch iOS 18, macOS 15, visionOS 2.0 watchOS 11, iPadOS 18, and tvOS 18.
  • You can watch the WWDC 2024 event on Apple's official YouTube channel or on Apple's website.

Apple has announced the dates for its upcoming annual worldwide developer conference. This year, Apple WWDC is scheduled for June 10-14 where the tech giant is expected to showcase its upcoming iOS 18, macOS 15, visionOS 2.0 watchOS 11, iPadOS 18, and tvOS 18. This year’s WWDC is expected to be a mega-event as Apple is anticipated to foray into generative AI.

The main WWDC 2024 keynote will be held on June 10, 2024, at Apple Park Campus, Cupertino, where new operating systems will be presented. On the other days of the event, Apple will offer more information and experience to developers on the new features.

Similar to the previous 3 years, the WWDC event this year will also be held in online mode and online sessions will be organized for developers.

What to Expect at WWDC 2024?

The highlight of the WWDC 2024 event will be Apple’s announcement related to AI features, especially for iOS 18. Noted Apple analyst Mark Gurman has said that iOS 18 will be the biggest software update in Apple’s history. Even Apple CEO Tim Cook has reiterated that the company is planning to launch more direct AI features later this year.

IOS-18
Image Courtesy: Mohit Singh/Beebom

As per a recent report, Apple is likely to partner with Google to offer AI features, except on-device features that Apple’s own AI model will power. AI-powered Siri and generative AI features in the Messages app are the most likely candidates at the WWDC 2024 event.

In addition to the hype for iOS 18 and AI announcement, visionOS 2.0 is also expected to be a head-turner.

While Apple was expected to announce new iPads this month, there hasn’t been any announcement so far. We might get to see Apple announce new hardware at WWDC 2024 but the chances are highly likely if the trend is to be believed.

Recommended Articles
Apple Finally Ready to Add ‘More’ Customization to iPhone Home Screen After 17 Years
Kanika Gogia Mar 26, 2024
US vs Apple Lawsuit: Is This the Chance for Google Pixel Phones to Shine
Abubakar Mohammed Mar 22, 2024
After EU, It’s Now America’s turn to Shake Up Apple and Everything They Believe In
Kanika Gogia Mar 22, 2024

How to Watch the Apple WWDC 2024 Keynote?

Apple’s WWDC 2024 event will be live-streamed on June 10, 2024 (10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET) on Apple’s official YouTube channel, Apple’s website, or on the TV app on Apple devices.

#Tags
#Apple#featured#WWDC 2024

Anmol Sachdeva

With 6 years of experience as a writer and editor in the tech media industry, Anmol is an enigmatic savant in all kinds of tech. He loves to scour internet for new information. When not conjuring words, Anmol can be found watching Manchester United matches or glued to his MacBook watching re-runs of his favorite TV shows for upteenth time.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply