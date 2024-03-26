Apple WWDC 2024 Event Confirmed for June 10-14

Apple has announced the dates for its upcoming annual worldwide developer conference. This year, Apple WWDC is scheduled for June 10-14 where the tech giant is expected to showcase its upcoming iOS 18, macOS 15, visionOS 2.0 watchOS 11, iPadOS 18, and tvOS 18. This year’s WWDC is expected to be a mega-event as Apple is anticipated to foray into generative AI.

The main WWDC 2024 keynote will be held on June 10, 2024, at Apple Park Campus, Cupertino, where new operating systems will be presented. On the other days of the event, Apple will offer more information and experience to developers on the new features.

Similar to the previous 3 years, the WWDC event this year will also be held in online mode and online sessions will be organized for developers.

What to Expect at WWDC 2024?

The highlight of the WWDC 2024 event will be Apple’s announcement related to AI features, especially for iOS 18. Noted Apple analyst Mark Gurman has said that iOS 18 will be the biggest software update in Apple’s history. Even Apple CEO Tim Cook has reiterated that the company is planning to launch more direct AI features later this year. Image Courtesy: Mohit Singh/Beebom

As per a recent report, Apple is likely to partner with Google to offer AI features, except on-device features that Apple’s own AI model will power. AI-powered Siri and generative AI features in the Messages app are the most likely candidates at the WWDC 2024 event.

In addition to the hype for iOS 18 and AI announcement, visionOS 2.0 is also expected to be a head-turner.

While Apple was expected to announce new iPads this month, there hasn’t been any announcement so far. We might get to see Apple announce new hardware at WWDC 2024 but the chances are highly likely if the trend is to be believed.

How to Watch the Apple WWDC 2024 Keynote?

Apple’s WWDC 2024 event will be live-streamed on June 10, 2024 (10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET) on Apple’s official YouTube channel, Apple’s website, or on the TV app on Apple devices.