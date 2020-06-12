Vodafone Idea has today announced cellular service support for Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) in India. With this announcement, Vodafone Idea finally joins the ranks of Reliance Jio and Airtel to support the eSIM facility of Apple Watch.

The facility is limited to Vodafone Postpaid customers from select cities – Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat for now. One should have Apple Watch Series 3 or later and iPhone 6s or later to use the feature.

To activate cellular services on compatible Apple Watch models, open the Watch app on your iPhone and tap on the “Start Pairing” button to start the process. You will have to sign in with your Apple ID.

Once you’ve signed in, tap on “Create a Passcode” to set a 4 digits passcode. Now, tap on “Setup Mobile Data” to connect your Vodafone postpaid number with Apple Watch.

As part of the login process, you have to log in with your Vodafone number and self-care password. If you don’t have one, you can register for it via the same page. After you’re logged in, tap on “Confirm”. Do note that it might take up to 15 minutes for the initial sync with Apple Watch. And voila, you can now wear your Apple Watch on a run, tracking your activity and listening to music, without any worries.

Speaking of the initiative, Avneesh Khosla, Director of Marketing, Vodafone Idea said, “Consumers today are increasingly moving towards having connected products in their lives. With the launch of cellular support for Apple Watch, we are enabling our customers to connect their Apple Watch to their iPhone using the same / existing mobile number and enjoy the freedom of using their Apple Watch independently to stay connected.”