Official: Apple Vision Pro to Launch on February 2 in the US

After much anticipation and rumors, Apple has finally announced the Vision Pro launch date. According to the official press release, Vision Pro will be available to purchase from Apple Retail stores in the US starting February 2, 2024.

While it was speculated that Apple will initially limit the Vision Pro to only its retail stores, Apple has announced that Vision Pro will also be available via US Apple Store online with pre-orders starting Friday, January 15, 2024.

At its WWDC 2023 event where Apple Vision Pro was unveiled, the tech titan already announced that Vision Pro will be priced at $3,499. Now, it has been revealed in the press release that the base variant of Vision Pro will have 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, ZEISS Optical Inserts for those who wear spectacles will cost $99, and custom inserts with prescription will be available for $149.

Apple Vision Pro will be available in two band options – Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band. Users can choose the band type for utmost comfort and snug fit. The box contents of Apple Vision Pro have also been detailed by Apple – Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

Earlier today, it was pointed out by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman that Vision Pro has started reaching warehouses, and Apple retail store employees will attend a 3-hour-long meeting on January 21 to learn more about the device and its demonstration to potential buyers.